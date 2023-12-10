Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

3 dogs rescued, family displaced after massive house fire on Camellia Drive

House fire on Camellia Drive
House fire on Camellia Drive(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters and emergency crews responded to a large house fire Saturday night in northern Vanderburgh County.

That’s according to the McCutchanville Fire Department, who tell us their crews along with Scott Township Fire & EMS responded to Camellia Drive just before 7:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting out from the garage area.

We’re told six people live at the home; however, only three people were inside the home when the blaze started.

Fire officials say those three occupants were able to make it out of the home unharmed.

Three dogs inside the house were rescued by firefighters, officials confirm.

The family has been displaced and the American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist.

Scott Township Fire & EMS tell us the fire was considered extinguished in just over an hour.

Crews were called back out to the house this morning to put out a hotspot.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New retail center planned on Evansville’s east side
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Christmas Behind Bars visits inmates
Jail inmates surprised with gifts in Hopkins County ahead of Christmas
Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
‘He’s with us wherever we go’: Bremen family remembers the loss of their baby to December 2021...
‘He’s with us wherever we go’: Bremen family remembers the loss of their baby to December 2021 tornado

Latest News

JOHN WILLIAM KEMP JR
Hit-and-run accident lands suspected drunk driver in jail, police say
Accident with injuries on Highway 41
Intersection closed after fiery semi crash on Highway 41 and Virginia
JAMES ERIC JARMAN
EPD: 18-year-old with loaded gun threatened to kill woman and her children
Former Ky. Gov. Julian Carroll talked with WKYT in February 2023 reflecting on the service of...
Former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll dies at 92