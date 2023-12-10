3 dogs rescued, family displaced after massive house fire on Camellia Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters and emergency crews responded to a large house fire Saturday night in northern Vanderburgh County.

That’s according to the McCutchanville Fire Department, who tell us their crews along with Scott Township Fire & EMS responded to Camellia Drive just before 7:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting out from the garage area.

We’re told six people live at the home; however, only three people were inside the home when the blaze started.

Fire officials say those three occupants were able to make it out of the home unharmed.

Three dogs inside the house were rescued by firefighters, officials confirm.

The family has been displaced and the American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist.

Scott Township Fire & EMS tell us the fire was considered extinguished in just over an hour.

Crews were called back out to the house this morning to put out a hotspot.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.

