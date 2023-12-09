Work on new Holiday World coaster ‘Good Gravy!’ is underway

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is hard at work on the newest ride ‘Good Gravy!’

The ride is currently being worked on and installed now.

Officials say the ride is a family boomerang, the first of its kind to open in North America.

The new family coaster will open to the public May 2024 located in Holiday World’s Thanksgiving section.

