Tell City’s ‘Giving Wall’ up and ready for the holiday season

The Giving Wall(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Giving Wall is now set up for those who want to give back in Tell City.

Officials say that all you have to do is bring your donation in a sealed bag and clip it to the wall using the clothespins already on the string of lights.

The city encourages the community to get creative with the items, suggesting donations such as coloring books, gloves, socks and some food items.

Tell City officials warn to be careful donating food items that may freeze.

Last year, organizers spoke with 14 News and explained the idea was inspired by a Newburgh woman’s ‘Giving Wall’ of her own.

