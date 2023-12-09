Storm threat Saturday afternoon, then clearing and colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. An isolated severe storm capable of producing gusty winds and small hail may be possible, and a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out. Most of the Tri-State is at a severe weather risk level one on a scale of five.

There is a Tornado Watch until 7PM for Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties that extends south of the Tri-State into Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. Tornado chances are greatest along the Kentucky/Tennessee border. Right now, the primary threat for the Tri-State appears to be hail.

The rain chances will taper off this evening, then clearing and much colder weather will move in with high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.