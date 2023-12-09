Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Storm threat Saturday afternoon, then clearing and colder

Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day WFIE.(WFIE)
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. An isolated severe storm capable of producing gusty winds and small hail may be possible, and a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out. Most of the Tri-State is at a severe weather risk level one on a scale of five.

There is a Tornado Watch until 7PM for Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties that extends south of the Tri-State into Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. Tornado chances are greatest along the Kentucky/Tennessee border. Right now, the primary threat for the Tri-State appears to be hail.

The rain chances will taper off this evening, then clearing and much colder weather will move in with high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolf's Bar-B-Q
Wolf’s Bar-B-Q, longtime Evansville favorite, closing after 97 years
Jordan Barrett
Arrest made in October robbery at Evansville business
‘He’s with us wherever we go’: Bremen family remembers the loss of their baby to December 2021...
‘He’s with us wherever we go’: Bremen family remembers the loss of their baby to December 2021 tornado
Cody B. Schmitt
Puppy pick-up turns violent, ends with Mt. Vernon man thrown in jail
Car fire in Reitz parking lot
Student’s quick actions stopped other cars from getting damaged during car fire

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Saturday storm update
Windy & wet Saturday, cloudy and cold Sunday
Windy & wet Saturday, cloudy and cold Sunday
14 First Alert Forecast
Windy & wet Saturday, cloudy and cold Sunday
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 12.8.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 12.8.23