Sensory Nutcracker program held by Children Center for Dance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children Center for Dance hosted the first Sensory Friendly Nutcracker program at the Old National Events Plaza.

The Nutcracker program is a 30 minute sensory friendly adaptation of the ballet classic.

Organizers provided sensory bags so those in attendance could experience the magic for themselves.

Founder of children center for dance Deena Laska Lewys expressed the importance of this program for the kids and the families.

“It’s an experience not just for the youngster its for their family,” said Lewys. “To be able to go to things that are designed for unique kids, and it is inclusive and thats what we need to do with the arts is always be inclusive.”

The shows will continue throughout the weekend.

