Saturday storm update

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A few showers and thunderstorms moved across western Kentucky early Saturday morning. After a lull in the action, more storms will likely move in during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has put the southern half of the Tri-State in a Level 1 risk, which means a few storms may produce damaging winds and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The greatest risk will be along the Kentucky-Tennessee border Saturday afternoon and evening. The overall storm system has trended a little farther south, so heaviest rainfall will also be in our southern counties (Hopkins, Webster, McLean, Ohio and Muhlenberg). Highs will push to near 60, then drop into the 30s on Sunday as the cold front slices through. Skies will gradually clear on Sunday as rain shifts to the east.

