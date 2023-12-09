Birthday Club
Ohio Township Fire Dept. holds swearing in ceremony for 17 new firefighters

Ohio Township Fire Dept. holds swearing in ceremony for 17 new firefighters
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Ohio Township Fire Department officials are pleased to announce the township has recently hired 17 new full time firefighters.

After weeks of training, the new firefighters were sworn in during a ceremony on Friday at the Ohio township Trustee Office.

The ceremony will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ohio Township has worked to transition from a volunteer firefighter service, to a new combination career and volunteer system.

