Ohio Township Fire Dept. holds swearing in ceremony for 17 new firefighters

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Ohio Township Fire Department officials are pleased to announce the township has recently hired 17 new full time firefighters.

After weeks of training, the new firefighters were sworn in during a ceremony on Friday at the Ohio township Trustee Office.

The ceremony will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ohio Township has worked to transition from a volunteer firefighter service, to a new combination career and volunteer system.

