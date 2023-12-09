Birthday Club
Newburgh girl with leukemia has house decorated for free

By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A ten-year-old girl in Newburgh was recently diagnosed with leukemia. To make the season brighter for her and her family, a holiday-decorating company decided to put up lights on their home for free.

During the holidays, Mr. Sudsy Mobile Wash has a more festive focus. They usually specialize in power washing, but they spend the holiday months putting up Christmas lights.

“I can tell you I enjoy doing Christmas lights a lot more than I like power washing,” Mr. Sudsy owner Blaine Lynch.

This is the company’s third year as experts in making the seasons bright, and they’re using their expertise to help a family they thought could use some holiday cheer.

Brooklyn Budde is ten years old. In mid-October she was diagnosed with leukemia. Since then, she’s been in a hospital in Indianapolis. As she’s received treatment, she’s also dealt with other complications like blood clots in her brain and stomach infections.

“It’s rough, it’s not been easy on her at all,” said Brooklyn’s mom, Rachel Budde. “She’s a true fighter.”

Brooklyn’s mom has been with her all that time, and she says their whole family has been struggling to feel the holiday spirit.

When she reached out to Mr. Sudsy to get a quote for putting up lights, they said they’d cover the cost.

They say they picked the design for the house with Brooklyn in mind. Her favorite color is red, so they chose a red-and-white peppermint theme. They also made her a special wreath.

“We do it because, at the end of the day, there’s not enough good in this world, and I feel like the more that I do as a person, I’m speaking volumes for myself and it lets people know what kind of genuine person I really am,” said Lynch.

Brooklyn says she loves Christmas, and she’s excited to see her house. Her mom says they’ll get family to send them pictures, and they’re hoping Brooklyn will be home on Christmas to see it herself.

Brooklyn’s mom says it means a lot to see people take care of her family.

“Everything. It’s relieved so much stress and strife and made this situation not as hard,” said Rachel.

To learn more, and follow along with Brooklyn’s battle with cancer, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/317230180915363.

