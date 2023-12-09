New retail center planned on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Good news for those who love going shopping in Evansville.

A new retail center is in the works on the city’s east side.

That’s according to the Martin Group and the Promenade of Evansville, who confirm the shopping area will be at the corner of Oak Grove Road and Florida Court.

That’s next to the Promenade Flats apartments, which are still currently under construction.

Officials held a groundbreaking for those luxury apartments a few months ago.

