West Side Nut Club kicks off annual Santa Land event on Franklin St.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club is bringing some holiday cheer to the tri-state community with its annual Santa Land event.

Dozens of people came out to West Franklin Street to meet Santa, the Grinch, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

Families also took photos and enjoyed some hot chocolate and candy canes for free.

Santa Land Chairman Shawn Thomas says this event brings in thousands of people each year.

“My favorite part of doing this is seeing the smiles on kids faces and the characters and we love to give back to the community,” said Thomas. “Community is kind of like family, I mean you treat everybody right they’re going to treat you right.”

If you couldn’t make it out Saturday, you can visit Santa Land each Saturday and Sunday leading up to Christmas from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for free.

The event is on the corner of 10th Street and West Franklin in Evansville.

Gov. Andy Beshear attends Dawson Springs home dedication two years after December tornado
New retail center planned on Evansville’s east side
Two authors write Christmas book about great granddaughter with Down syndrome
Two authors write Christmas book highlighting Down syndrome communication
