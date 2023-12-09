Birthday Club
Jail inmates surprised with gifts in Hopkins County ahead of Christmas

Christmas Behind Bars visits inmates
Christmas Behind Bars visits inmates(Hopkins County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Jail inmates received a surprise visit from ‘Christmas Behind Bars’, a religious organization that aims to remind inmates that they are not forgotten.

Organizers gave the inmates a gift bag which included a Bible, food, snacks, candy and other goodies.

A spokesperson for the jail says they’re grateful for the organization stopping by.

“What a wonderful gift! We would like to thank the volunteers and all the donations that were collected for these packages!” says the Hopkins County Jail on social media.

