Jail inmates surprised with gifts in Hopkins County ahead of Christmas

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Jail inmates received a surprise visit from ‘Christmas Behind Bars’, a religious organization that aims to remind inmates that they are not forgotten.

Organizers gave the inmates a gift bag which included a Bible, food, snacks, candy and other goodies.

A spokesperson for the jail says they’re grateful for the organization stopping by.

“What a wonderful gift! We would like to thank the volunteers and all the donations that were collected for these packages!” says the Hopkins County Jail on social media.

