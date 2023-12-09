Birthday Club
The Isaiah 1:17 Project making Christmas easier for parents this season

2023 Value Every Child Christmas
2023 Value Every Child Christmas
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRCINETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Isaiah 1:17 Project in Princeton is welcoming fostering families today for their annual “Value Every Child Christmas” event.

Organizers say the event, which started at noon, includes lunch, games, bounce houses, photos and more.

Value Every Child Christmas has an area set up for parents to buy infant, toddler and teen toys and other items for Christmas.

Volunteers at the event are helping wrap and load the gifts, which will be ready to be put under the Christmas tree.

We’re told Isaiah 1:17 has helped more than 200 kids from seven counties across the Tri-State.

The event runs until 2:30 p.m. at 2101 E. Broadway Street in Princeton.

