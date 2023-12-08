Birthday Club
Wolf’s Bar-B-Q, longtime Evansville favorite, closing after 97 years

Wolf's Bar-B-Q
Wolf's Bar-B-Q(FC Tucker)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sad news for barbeque lovers of the Tri-State.

Wolf’s Barb-B-Q, an Evansville staple that has been serving the city since 1927, will be closing their doors for the final time this month.

Owners announced the closure on social media Friday morning.

14 News previously reported that a sale was pending for the historic restaurant on N. First Avenue.

Wolf’s owners did not mention in the social media post if the building has been sold or if it is still for sale.

The final day to dine-in at Wolf’s will be December 22, with carry-out continuing until the doors close the next day.

We have reached out to FC Tucker to find out if the former restaurant will have a new owner.

