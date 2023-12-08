Birthday Club
Winterlights illuminates trailhead near historic downtown Newburgh

(WITN)
By Ethan Shan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, Historic Newburgh has brought back their Newburgh Winterlights Trail for the holiday season.

The Winterlight Trail at the Gene Aurand Trailhead has been going on for several years and each year, organizers bring in new light displays for people to enjoy.

They even had some special guests tonight: the Grinch and Buddy the Elf running around the trail to greet people.

Event Coordinator Karen Stevens explains how the event benefits Newburgh.

“Money goes back into the community as you see, we want Newburgh to be like a little destination,” she says. “We are a small town, but we have an open arm, come on in we have so much going on and it is important the restaurants benefit from this, our shops benefit from this.”

This year they will also have a new character for every night they are open.

The Winterlights will be open through Sunday, then again next week, Thursday through Sunday, December 17 from 5:30 to 8:30. You can click here to buy tickets.

