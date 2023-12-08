Windy & wet Saturday, cloudy and cold Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds rolled in on schedule Friday. Southwest winds at 15-25 pushed milder air in from the south with high temps near 60. The cold front will move in late Friday night and early Saturday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible. Best chance for thunder will be over far western Kentucky. Overall severe weather risk is low, but a few storms may produce gusty winds and hail on Saturday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts have trended down in the models, but a half-inch to inch of rainfall seems reasonable. Heaviest rainfall will likely occur over Kentucky. Highs on Saturday should top out in the middle 60s. The cold front sweeps through on Saturday night, and lows will plunge into the middle 30s on Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy and colder on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s. An extended period of dry weather next week. Daily highs will rise to near 50 each day with lows near freezing.

