Windy & Mild

Saturday: Showers & Storms
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly sunny early then becoming cloudy and windy as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 50s. Winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour during the afternoon hours. Tonight, becoming cloudy with showers developing late. Low temps will drop into the lower 50s behind southerly winds.

Saturday, periods of showers and scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 50s to 60-degrees. There is a marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through the evening hours.  We are projecting 1/2 to 1-inch of rainfall which will alleviate drought concerns.

Sunday, becoming partly sunny and colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s. There is a chance of brief snow early, however...no travel impacts.

