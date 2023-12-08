White River Fire cutting down their coverage in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - People living in some parts of Gibson County are losing their current emergency responders in less than a month.

The White River Fire Territory will no longer provide fire, rescue or EMS services to Washington Township like they have been for the last 25 years.

White River made the announcement in a Facebook post on Dec. 7.

In the post, they said it’s because they “cannot in good faith ask our taxpayers to continue to fund services in this area.”

The areas affected include Giro, Mt. Olympus and Wheeling.

The post says they attempted to negotiate a new contract but haven’t heard from Washington Township’s attorney since the end of August.

According to a letter sent to residents, Union Community Township will be taking over.

