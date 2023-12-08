Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

White River Fire cutting down their coverage in Gibson Co.

White River Fire cutting down their coverage in Gibson Co.
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - People living in some parts of Gibson County are losing their current emergency responders in less than a month.

The White River Fire Territory will no longer provide fire, rescue or EMS services to Washington Township like they have been for the last 25 years.

White River made the announcement in a Facebook post on Dec. 7.

In the post, they said it’s because they “cannot in good faith ask our taxpayers to continue to fund services in this area.”

The areas affected include Giro, Mt. Olympus and Wheeling.

The post says they attempted to negotiate a new contract but haven’t heard from Washington Township’s attorney since the end of August.

According to a letter sent to residents, Union Community Township will be taking over.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
51-year-old Scott Hunt
Affidavit: Former employee arrested for hacking Vanderburgh Co. Assessor website
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Multiple people hospitalized after blow out causes crash on Hwy. 41
Multiple people hospitalized after tire blowout causes crash on Hwy. 41

Latest News

Overdose deaths are trending down in Vanderburgh County, here’s why
Overdose deaths are trending down in Vanderburgh County, here’s why
Aurora commemorating the lives of homeless people lost this year
Aurora commemorating the lives of homeless people lost this year
Military veteran living in Henderson gifted new HVAC system
Military veteran living in Henderson gifted new HVAC system
Owensboro chamber officials encouraging local leaders to get involved
Owensboro chamber officials encouraging local leaders to get involved