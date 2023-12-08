Birthday Club
Warrick Humane Society hosting annual '12 Days of Christmas Special'(Warrick County Humane Society)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Humane Society is bringing back their annual ‘12 Days of Christmas Special’ starting Friday.

Organizers say each day the humane society is open to the public from Dec. 8 to Dec. 23, they will have a different special to share with anyone who adopts.

A release shows this could be anything from gift cards to reduced adoption fees to accessories.

The specials will be posted to the WHS Facebook page on each morning that they are open for adoptions.

The shelter says their goal is to find every animal a new home before Christmas.

WHS is open Wednesday-Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. with extended hours on Thursday until 7 p.m.

