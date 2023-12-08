Birthday Club
Two years later: 14 News reflects on Ky. Dec. 2021 tornadoes, how affected communities have changed

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend marks two years since the tragic tornado wiped through western Kentucky.

One of the worst places hit during that time was Dawson Springs.

The storm took the lives of 57 people, 19 of them being in Hopkins County alone.

Now, we’re reflecting on this devastation and talking about the community that still stands together as restoration continues.

While families are still rebuilding and grieving the losses of loved ones two years later, the hope and restoration has changed not just the terrain in Dawson Springs but also the morale of the people.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby will have more on this story as Sunrise continues.

