Reitz Varsity Girls Basketball undefeated through seven games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The season has, no doubt, gotten off to a strong start for the Reitz Panthers, as they currently sit with a 7-0 record. Under first year Head Coach Brock Stone, the Reitz Panthers continue to settle in, but remain very focused in practice on their goals.

“The big thing for us is just playing hard 100% of the time and giving 100% effort,” said Coach Stone. “We feel like if we can do that, it eliminates a lot of the stuff, so just really trying to get after it on defense. Right now, we’re kind of letting the offense fall where it falls, and we will get better at offense eventually. We feel like the main thing we need to work on right now is defense.”

Sophomore Guard Bailey Hape has been an offensive leader for the Panthers this season, and thinks the offense will settle in the more they play.

“I just think we’ve got to keep working hard everyday in practice, always give 100%,” said Hape. “Our team bond is very good, so the chemistry is there. Once we just find the right fit, I think we’ll be great. We’re just continuing to work hard, come watch us play.”

The Panthers are back in action next Monday at North Posey.

