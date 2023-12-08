Puppy pick-up turns violent, ends with Mt. Vernon man thrown in jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After weeks of investigation and interviews, the Posey County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken in the suspect of an attempted shooting.

The investigation started November 9 after law enforcement officials were called to a Mt. Vernon home after receiving word that someone fired a gun several times.

Officers spoke with a female victim, who told deputies the suspect, 31-year-old Cody B. Schmitt, has a feud with his brothers, Jon and Andrew.

According to an affidavit, Cody took a puppy that belonged to his brother Jon, and the victim had a text conversation with Cody in order to get the puppy back.

Deputies say the victim drove Jon’s pickup truck to the home where Cody was staying so she could pick up the puppy, but that’s when things reportedly went south.

The victim told deputies that Cody Schmitt opened fire on her, putting several bullet holes into Jon’s truck.

After investigating the crime for a month, deputies say they served a search warrant at home on the 1500 block of Upper Upton Road in Mt. Vernon.

Investigators revealed they found a fully loaded AR-15 style rifle and a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen out of Vanderburgh County.

Cody Schmitt, who is classified as a serious violent felon and currently on parole, was arrested on $250,000 bond and faces charges of:

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, A Level 4 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony Theft of a Firearm, a Level 5 Felony

Attempted Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 Felony

Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor

