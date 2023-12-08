Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Puppy pick-up turns violent, ends with Mt. Vernon man thrown in jail

Cody B. Schmitt
Cody B. Schmitt(Posey County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After weeks of investigation and interviews, the Posey County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken in the suspect of an attempted shooting.

The investigation started November 9 after law enforcement officials were called to a Mt. Vernon home after receiving word that someone fired a gun several times.

Officers spoke with a female victim, who told deputies the suspect, 31-year-old Cody B. Schmitt, has a feud with his brothers, Jon and Andrew.

According to an affidavit, Cody took a puppy that belonged to his brother Jon, and the victim had a text conversation with Cody in order to get the puppy back.

Deputies say the victim drove Jon’s pickup truck to the home where Cody was staying so she could pick up the puppy, but that’s when things reportedly went south.

The victim told deputies that Cody Schmitt opened fire on her, putting several bullet holes into Jon’s truck.

After investigating the crime for a month, deputies say they served a search warrant at home on the 1500 block of Upper Upton Road in Mt. Vernon.

Investigators revealed they found a fully loaded AR-15 style rifle and a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen out of Vanderburgh County.

Cody Schmitt, who is classified as a serious violent felon and currently on parole, was arrested on $250,000 bond and faces charges of:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, A Level 4 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony Theft of a Firearm, a Level 5 Felony
  • Attempted Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 Felony
  • Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people hospitalized after blow out causes crash on Hwy. 41
Multiple people hospitalized after tire blowout causes crash on Hwy. 41
Five people pulled from sinking boat in Henderson
Barge employees pulled from sinking boat in Henderson
Angel McCarty and Christina Barnett
2 people indicted in Henderson on sex crime charges involving children arrested in Alabama
Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
Real $20 on top, Fake $20 on bottom
Can you spot the difference? Several First Ave. businesses hit with fake $20′s

Latest News

Warrick Humane Society hosting annual '12 Days of Christmas Special'
Warrick Humane Society hosting annual ‘12 Days of Christmas Special’
Evansville vape shop robbed at gunpoint
Evansville students among nearly 200 Hoosier high schoolers to attend Leadership Summit
Evansville students among nearly 200 Hoosier high schoolers to attend Leadership Summit
Car catches fire in Reitz High School parking lot
Car catches fire in Reitz High School parking lot