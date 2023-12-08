Owensboro Transit System offering free bus rides for ‘12 Days of Christmas’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As a way to celebrate the 12 days leading up to Christmas, Owensboro Transit System is offering free rides on all routes from Saturday, December 9 through Friday, December 22.

That’s according to Owensboro city officials, who also mention that December monthly passes will be half off their original price.

Organizers urge the community to take advantage of the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ while they can, as the Owensboro Transit System will be closed December 23 through Christmas so employees can celebrate with their families.

