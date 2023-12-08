Overdose deaths are trending down in Vanderburgh County, here’s why

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Fewer people have died of drug overdose this year. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says that’s because many lives are being saved instead of lost.

“We’re hoping that the collective effort with law enforcement, and treatment centers, and families getting involved, that maybe these numbers will keep going down,” he said.

Lockyear says the decline is likely the result of a community effort to give out free Narcan.

“I do know that the fire department and law enforcement are saving a lot of people, so dispensing Narcan has saved lives.”

Now, according to coroner’s office records, these numbers have been trending down for the last couple of years. In 2021, 106 people died of overdoses, down to 77 last year and down again to about 50 this year.

Many of the overdose deaths the coroner’s office has recorded in 2023 involve a person with multiple drugs in their system.

However, Lockyear says, across the board, one drug stands out, and that’s fentanyl.

Lockyear says when he’s called to the scene of a potential overdose, he never knows what he’s going to find.

“Some are not shocked at all,” he said. “Some are completely disappointed and thought the person was okay.”

While the news a relative has died from an overdose might not be a shock to all families, Lockyear says a toxicology report showing fentanyl usually is.

“We hear a lot that families are saying they use heroin. That’s all they use; they’re just using heroin, but it’s almost exclusively fentanyl.”

A drop in overdose deaths may be encouraging, but Lockyear says it’s too early to celebrate.

“If you over a decade, at 50 or 60, all of a sudden you have 500, 600, 700 people in the community. You probably don’t have to ask too many friends or know many people who have been touched by this.”

The coroner’s office says it is still investigating four deaths as potential overdoses. Those numbers could add to the year’s totals, but Lockyear says he doesn’t expect the number to increase significantly.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.