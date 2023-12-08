Birthday Club
More Zaxby’s restaurants coming to the Tri-State

(WTOK)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Another big retail announcement has been made in Madisonville.

City leaders announced on Facebook they are getting a Zaxby’s restaurant.

They say work is expected to start soon.

This is just days after the big retail development leaders announced.

They say a new shopping center, including a Five Below and Rack Room Shoes, will be opened.

City leaders say you can expect more retail announcements in the near future.

An online press release shows the same Zaxby’s franchise owner is also opening restaurants in Henderson and Vincennes.

We’ve reached out to media contacts to find out more.

