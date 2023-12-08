Birthday Club
Military veteran living in Henderson gifted new HVAC system

By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Brady Ayer from Henderson is our winner of the Ray’s Heating and Air’s military makeover!

Ayer is an Army veteran who served from 1986 to 1992.

He says his old heating and cooling system was 25 years old, and during hot summer days it couldn’t keep up.

He tells us his house would get to around 80 degrees inside.

We were there when the team from Ray’s came to install his new heating and cooling system.

Ayer says this means a lot to his family.

“It took a load off. I mean it just took a load off. I mean just to not to have that expense. Relief, it really was a relief,” he says.

Ayer says the new unit is also a larger model, which will better suit their home since they converted the garage into living space.

White River Fire cutting down their coverage in Gibson Co.
Overdose deaths are trending down in Vanderburgh County, here’s why
Aurora commemorating the lives of homeless people lost this year
Owensboro chamber officials encouraging local leaders to get involved
