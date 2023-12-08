Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Michigan school shooting victims to speak as teen faces possible life sentence

The final hearing is set for Friday. (CNN, POOL, WXYZ, GETTY IMAGES, FAMILY OF JUSTIN SHILLING, OAKLAND COUNTY, WDIV, GOOGLE EARTH, MARK KLUSKA, VEN JOHNSON LAW
By The Associated Press and ED WHITE Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager who killed four other students at a Michigan school will listen to their families and survivors of the mass shooting before a judge decides whether the attack will carry a life prison sentence.

Crime victims in Michigan have a right to speak in court, and the final hearing Friday in suburban Detroit is likely to be tense and emotional.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, could be locked up with no chance for parole, a punishment sought by the Oakland County prosecutor.

But because of the shooter’s age, Judge Kwamé Rowe also could order a shorter sentence — anywhere from 25 years to 40 years at a minimum — that would eventually make him eligible for release by the state parole board.

The shooter pleaded guilty to all 24 charges in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting, including first-degree murder and terrorism.

“I’m excited to have my words heard and my story heard,” Kylie Ossege, 19, who was severely wounded, recently told The Associated Press.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, also will have an opportunity to speak in court and possibly explain why he believes he should be spared a life sentence.

Defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin has argued Crumbley deserves an opportunity for parole after his “sick brain” is fixed through counseling and rehabilitation.

But after listening to testimony from experts, Rowe said in September that he had found only a “slim” chance that Crumbley could be rehabilitated behind bars.

In a journal, the shooter wrote about his desire to watch students suffer and the likelihood that he would spend his life in prison. He made a video on the eve of the shooting, declaring what he would do the next day.

Crumbley and his parents met with school staff on the day of the shooting after a teacher noticed violent drawings. But no one checked his backpack for a gun and he was allowed to stay.

Like their son, Jennifer and James Crumbley are locked up in the county jail. They are awaiting trial on involuntary manslaughter charges, accused of making a gun accessible at home and neglecting their son’s mental health.

The shooter killed Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling at the school in Oxford Township, about 40 miles (60 kilometers) north of Detroit. Six other students and a teacher also were wounded.

The Oxford school district hired an outside group to conduct an independent investigation. A report released in October said “missteps at each level” — school board, administrators, staff — contributed to the tragedy.

Crumbley’s behavior in class, including looking at a shooting video and gun ammunition on his phone, should have identified him as a “potential threat of violence,” the report said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people hospitalized after blow out causes crash on Hwy. 41
Multiple people hospitalized after tire blowout causes crash on Hwy. 41
Five people pulled from sinking boat in Henderson
Barge employees pulled from sinking boat in Henderson
Angel McCarty and Christina Barnett
2 people indicted in Henderson on sex crime charges involving children arrested in Alabama
Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
Real $20 on top, Fake $20 on bottom
Can you spot the difference? Several First Ave. businesses hit with fake $20′s

Latest News

President Biden says he wants to make a deal with Republicans in order to get more aid to...
Biden willing to compromise with GOP on border security
The final hearing is set for Friday. (CNN, POOL, WXYZ, GETTY IMAGES, FAMILY OF JUSTIN...
Michigan school shooter could spend life in prison
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered
The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the...
Teen fatally struck by tractor-trailer after stepping off school bus, Texas officials say