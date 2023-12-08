Birthday Club
Mayor Winnecke to reflect on 12 years of leading Evansville

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ringing in of the new year includes the start of new leadership in Evansville.

For the past twelve years, Lloyd Winnecke served as mayor for the River City, but will soon be replaced by Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry.

On Tuesday, December 12, the Rotary Club of Evansville will present “Mayor Lloyd Winnecke – A Twelve Year Lookback”.

Organizers say Winnecke will reflect on his walk through city leadership over the past decade.

The event is being held at the Bally’s Executive Conference Center, Walnut Room, at noon.

