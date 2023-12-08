Birthday Club
INDOT: Nancy Hanks rest stop area set to close in 2025

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about the future of the Nancy Hanks Rest Area in Spencer County.

INDOT officials say the eastbound rest area is set to close in Spring 2025.

[Previous Story: Nancy Hanks Rest Area set to close]

At the same time, the westbound rest area will be converted into truck parking.

Officials say it will provide 57 parking spaces for trucks.

They also say two trucker restroom facilities will be built at the truck parking location.

