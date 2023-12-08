Highway 62 back open after early morning crash between semi and car

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Highway 62 just west of Mount Vernon is now back open.

Black Township Fire and Rescue crews say it was shut down because of a crash this morning between a semi and a car.

Officials say this is happened on the highway between Sand and Raben Roads.

It happened around 2:00 a.m.

They say deputies, Mount Vernon Police, and Posey EMS were all called to that scene.

We will update you as soon as we learn more.

