Highway 62 back open after early morning crash between semi and car

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Highway 62 just west of Mount Vernon is now back open.

Black Township Fire and Rescue crews say it was shut down because of a crash this morning between a semi and a car.

Officials say this is happened on the highway between Sand and Raben Roads.

It happened around 2:00 a.m.

They say deputies, Mount Vernon Police, and Posey EMS were all called to that scene.

We will update you as soon as we learn more.

