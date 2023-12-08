Gibson Co. man with more meth charges pending sentenced to 26 years

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man who has long history of drug arrests in Gibson County is going to prison for two and a half decades.

Prosecutor Michael Cochren says Kurt Bredemeier was sentenced to 26 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. The last year will be on probation.

Bredemeier was found guilty by a Gibson County Jury on November 1 of Dealing in Methamphetamine, which is a Level 2 felony.

Officials say Bredemeier has a past dealing conviction and two more dealing in methamphetamine cases pending in Gibson County.

