Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Friday Sunrise Headlines

12/8 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Breaking news this morning, Black Township fire crews say Highway 62 is shut down just west of Mount Vernon due to a crash.

We have the latest information coming in.

This weekend marks two years since a destructive tornado swept across parts of our Western Kentucky region.

Haley Kerby is live for us down in Dawson Springs as the community looks back.

Right now in Evansville, police are warning you to be cautious as counterfeit money makes its way into the city.

Happening Friday, 14 News is teaming up with the Salvation Army for this years toy drive.

We’re live out at the West Side Walmart all throughout Sunrise.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people hospitalized after blow out causes crash on Hwy. 41
Multiple people hospitalized after tire blowout causes crash on Hwy. 41
Five people pulled from sinking boat in Henderson
Barge employees pulled from sinking boat in Henderson
Angel McCarty and Christina Barnett
2 people indicted in Henderson on sex crime charges involving children arrested in Alabama
Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
Real $20 on top, Fake $20 on bottom
Can you spot the difference? Several First Ave. businesses hit with fake $20′s

Latest News

12/8 Friday Sunrise Headlines
12/8 Friday Sunrise Headlines
‘Christmas around the World’ introduces kids to new cultures
‘Christmas around the World’ introduces kids to new cultures
Winterlights
Winterlights illuminates trailhead near historic downtown Newburgh
Owensboro Transit System offering free bus rides for ‘12 Days of Christmas’