Evansville vape shop robbed at gunpoint

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Police reports show TKO Vapor on S. Green River Road was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening.

Officers say there is surveillance of the suspect, but it’s evidence and not being released.

The shop’s employees tell us everyone is okay.

Reports show the robber got away with more that $600.

