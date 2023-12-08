Birthday Club
Evansville students among nearly 200 Hoosier high schoolers to attend Leadership Summit
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 47th annual Richard G. Lugar Symposium for Tomorrow’s Leaders is bringing nearly 200 top Indiana high school juniors together this weekend.

According to a release, the students will be a part of a day of discussion on public issues and world events.

By attending the symposium each student is eligible to receive the $18,500 per year Lugar Symposium Scholarship.

That’s set to happen Saturday, December 9 at the University of Indianapolis from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students will choose from a variety of breakout sessions on current issues including the Israel-Palestine Conflict, refugee integration in Indianapolis, and the shifting attitudes and continuing hurdles for voters to select women for elected office in the United States.

The Evansville area will be represented by students from Evansville Day, Princeton Community High School, and the Signature School, part of the overall contingent which will include more than 70 Hoosier high schools overall.

