City of Carmi hosting 2024 Eclipse Music Fest(KWTX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - City officials in Carmi say they are set to host the 2024 Eclipse Music Fest this spring.

According to a release, that event is just for months away set for April 6, 2024.

Country music artist Eddi Montgomery will be headlining the event, which will take place at Burrell’s Woods.

Organizers say The Frontmen, Drew Baldridge and Tailgate Revival complete the lineup for this festival.

Tickets for the event will start at $50. A $45 early bird special will also be available beginning Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.

A release shows you can buy tickets at Carmifest.com.’

Spaces for camping will also be available for the event. To make reservations, visit CityofCarmi.org.

