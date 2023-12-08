Birthday Club
Christmas presents salvaged in Owensboro house fire

House fire on Mercedes Dr. in Owensboro
House fire on Mercedes Dr. in Owensboro(Owensboro Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family’s Christmas gifts were saved by some quick acting firefighters.

Officials say a fire broke out early Friday morning in the 2700 block of Mercedes Drive.

They say flames were coming from the back of the home, and firefighters immediately worked to get them out and clear the home of any people.

Nobody was hurt.

Officials say they used salvage covers on holiday presents and other items.

There is smoke and water damage throughout the home, and the family is displaced.

The Red Cross was called to help.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

