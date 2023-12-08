Birthday Club
‘Christmas around the World’ introduces kids to new cultures

By Ethan Shan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Audubon Kids Zone hosted Christmas around the World, a multicultural Christmas celebration Thursday night in Henderson.

The celebration had several activities such as movies, food from around the world and other activities that introduced people to different cultures.

Some businesses like Healing Reins participated in this event, and brought miniature ponies for everyone see and pet.

Executive Director Tammy Sutton spoke with 14 News and explained the importance of this gathering.

“It’s great for kids to have multicultural experiences and growing up, I didn’t have a multicultural experience,” she says. “And so for having kids today to be able to have that and to experience it and just see what different worlds and different kids around the world do and different families celebrate, I think that just makes it even rich in their background to be able to go forward.”

They say they’ll bring this back next holiday season.

