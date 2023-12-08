Charges pending for driver seriously injured in semi crash in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people hospitalized after an accident early Friday morning are expected to be facing charges.

That’s according to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who dispatched officers out to the intersection of SR 62 and Sand Road shortly after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, an ambulance that was on its way back to Illinois was tending to the people inside a crashed Cadillac.

Investigators determined a Cadillac driven by 36-year-old Timothy Biggerstaff, of Norris City, Illinois, was driving eastbound when it crossed into the path of a semi-truck heading westbound.

The semi driver, who saw the Cadillac heading his direction head-on, reportedly tried to avoid the crash by moving as far right on the shoulder as possible.

Deputies say the Cadillac crossed into the semi’s lane and struck the driver’s side wheels on the trailer.

According to a police report, officers could smell marijuana coming from Biggerstaff. who later agreed to a chemical test of his blood.

Biggerstaff and his passenger, 23-year-old Alyssa Lovell of Duquoin, Illinois, were taken to an Evansville hospital for serious injuries.

Officers found several THC edibles, methamphetamine, used glass pipes, prescription pills, suspected marijuana and a semiautomatic rifle inside the Cadillac.

Due to the extent of their injuries, deputies say charges are still pending for Biggerstaff and Lovell. The semi-truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.