Car catches fire in Reitz High School parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car burst into flames Friday morning in the Reitz High School parking lot.

Dispatchers say it happened around 9:45 a.m.

A viewer sent us a photo and a short video clip showing the car engulfed in flames.

It was not next to any other cars, so it looks like it was the only one damaged.

Dispatchers so no ambulances were called to the scene, so it sounds like nobody was hurt.

We have a message in to the fire department to learn more.

Car fire in Reitz parking lot (Viewer)

