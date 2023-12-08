Birthday Club
Boy Scouts treat Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office with massive popcorn donation

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sweet smell of popcorn will fill the halls of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office for some time to come.

That’s because members of the Buffalo Trace Council, Boy Scouts of America swung by their offices last night to donate the sweet and salty treat.

“Lt. Nilssen was kind enough to reward their thoughtfulness with a demo of lights and sirens! They had a great time, as did we,” said the sheriff’s office on social media.

According to deputies, the donation came as part of the scout’s Heroes Program.

