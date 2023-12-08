Aurora commemorating the lives of homeless people lost this year
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening now in Evansville, nonprofit Aurora is commemorating the lives of the homeless people lost this year.
14 News got a live look at the memorial service that started at 5:30.
It’s at Trinity United Methodist Church on Southeast 3rd Street.
Our Brady Williams is there tonight and will have more on 14 News at 10.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.