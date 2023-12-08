Aurora commemorating the lives of homeless people lost this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening now in Evansville, nonprofit Aurora is commemorating the lives of the homeless people lost this year.

14 News got a live look at the memorial service that started at 5:30.

It’s at Trinity United Methodist Church on Southeast 3rd Street.

Our Brady Williams is there tonight and will have more on 14 News at 10.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.