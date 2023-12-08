Arrest made in October robbery at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have an update on a robbery we told you about in October.

27-year-old Jordan Barrett has been booked into jail, charged in the robbery at Lover’s Playground on Main Street.

Police say their investigation led them to discover it’s Barrett on surveillance video robbing the store at knifepoint.

The cashier told officers the robber threatened to kill her.

She says she grabbed cash from the register and put it in his bag.

The suspect then ran out of the door, and police say he got away with about $260.

Barrett’s arrest affidavit reveals the cashier, at one point, was in a relationship with him.

Police say he texted her before the robbery and had her play along.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.