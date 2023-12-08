18-year-old arrested after modifying handgun into machine gun, police say
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is in jail after police say they modified a handgun into a machine gun.
Officers say it started when they saw 18-year-old Christopher Hutchison with a gun.
Police say in a video Hutchison posted on snapchat, you could see the gun had an extended magazine, a laser, and a machine conversion device.
Officers say when they approached Hutchison, he ran off.
Authorities say they later heard a loud thud which they later confirmed was him throwing the gun away.
Once he was arrested, officers say the gun was recovered and taken in.
