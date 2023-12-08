18-year-old arrested after modifying handgun into machine gun, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person is in jail after police say they modified a handgun into a machine gun.

Officers say it started when they saw 18-year-old Christopher Hutchison with a gun.

Police say in a video Hutchison posted on snapchat, you could see the gun had an extended magazine, a laser, and a machine conversion device.

Officers say when they approached Hutchison, he ran off.

Authorities say they later heard a loud thud which they later confirmed was him throwing the gun away.

Once he was arrested, officers say the gun was recovered and taken in.

18-year-old Christopher Hutchison (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.