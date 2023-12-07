Work continues on restoring Evansville landmark: Alfred Porter house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The work continues for the Evansville African American Museum as they remodel and refurbish the former home of Evansville Teacher Alfred Porter.

He taught at Lincoln High School, which was the city’s only black high school at the time.

The museum received a $25,000 grant over the summer to put toward the home, and according to Museum Curator Tory Schendel-Vyvoda, the work has been underway since then.

“What you see in here is that we have the complete framework of the house done. We also have the electricity coming through, which is huge,” says Schendel-Vyvoda as she walks through the Porter House, “now that the electricity is finished, we can start the drywalling portion. If you’re kind enough to come back, you’re going to see a whole different house, realistically, in the next few months.”

Schendel-Vyvoda says it’s all in the hopes of bringing a piece of Evansville and black history to life.

“Mr. Porter studied at Tuskegee University. He came up to Evansville to teach, and he taught Latin, mathematics, and band, and to honor his legacy, we’re going to have cultural heritage programs here.”

Beyond hosting classes on things like music therapy and African culture, all topics Porter covered as a teacher, the house will also host exhibitions about Evansville’s Black-only high schools, such as the former Lincoln High School just across the street.

It’s not just the house that’s getting a facelift though. Members of the Evansville Endowment Fund walked into the museum on Tuesday. With them was a check for $25,000.

“They received $25,000 to help with the Porter House Project in kind of building out and finishing up that project, and creating a space for them to store artifacts,” says Evansville Endowment Board President Amber Rascoe.

Thanks to that donation, the museum says they’ll also start work on a garage and storage center behind the Porter House.

Schendel-Vyvoda says it’ll function as a place to not only take in, but store artwork and artifacts, as well as give her a new space to work on cataloging and running the Porter House.

“Everything in this storage facility will be temperature-controlled, no windows, and completely insulated and secured,” she says.

Museum officials are hoping to have their first classes inside of the fully finished Porter House in early 2024, with the storage facility behind it being wrapped up around the same time.

In all, they say they’ll be bringing a piece of Teacher’s Row, where Black teachers who taught at the high school lived during segregation, back to life, and back into the minds of their visitors.

