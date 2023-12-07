Windy and rainy weekend on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned on Thursday with gust southwest winds and highs in the middle 50s. Lows will drop into the lower 40s for Friday morning. Gusty winds continue through Friday ahead of the cold front. Gusts of 20-30 mph possible, with increasing clouds and a high of 58 Friday afternoon. As the front edges in late Friday, rain will spread across the Tri-State over the weekend. Total rainfall will likely range around an inch or so. Some thunder possible, especially over western Kentucky. No widespread severe weather expected, but a few stronger storms may produce hail and gusty winds over Kentucky. Highs on Saturday will peak around 63, then tumble into the lower 40s on Sunday. Dry and cooler next week with highs near the normal of 50 degrees.

