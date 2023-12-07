Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

TRAFFIC ALERT: ISP confirms crews responding to crash with injuries on Hwy 41

TRAFFIC ALERT: ISP confirms crews responding to crash with injuries on Hwy 41
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police Troopers say there is a crash with injuries on U-S Highway 41 North at the Patoka Bridge.

Troopers say they are headed to the scene as well as other emergency crews.

Drivers should try and avoid that area for the time being.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
51-year-old Scott Hunt
Affidavit: Former employee arrested for hacking Vanderburgh Co. Assessor website
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Robert L. Ballard, 56, Evansville (Source: VCSO)
Vanderburgh Co. murder suspect deemed not competent to stand trial

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: ISP confirms crews responding to crash with injuries on Hwy 41
TRAFFIC ALERT: ISP confirms crews responding to crash with injuries on Hwy 41
Traffic Alert: Part of Franklin St. closed due to crash, police responding
Roadway back open after truck flips at N. First Ave, Franklin St. intersection
Traffic Alert: Part of Franklin St. closed due to crash, police responding
Traffic Alert: Part of Franklin St. closed due to crash, police responding
Bob Jones Way in Evansville
Repairs coming to Bob Jones Way