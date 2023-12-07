TRAFFIC ALERT: ISP confirms crews responding to crash with injuries on Hwy 41

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police Troopers say there is a crash with injuries on U-S Highway 41 North at the Patoka Bridge.

Troopers say they are headed to the scene as well as other emergency crews.

Drivers should try and avoid that area for the time being.

We will update this story as it develops.

Gibson: Crash with injury on US 41 NB at the Patoka Bridge. Troopers and other emergency crews are en route. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 7, 2023

