Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New on sunrise out of Owensboro, police say a juvenile is in jail after they threatened to commit a school shooting.
Breaking overnight, three people are dead after gunfire erupted Wednesday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
A night full of clashes and personal attacks as Republican candidates took the debate stage, fighting for a presidential future.
Thursday marks two months since the war between Israel and Hamas started.
Meanwhile hundreds of people across the world continue to push for a permanent ceasefire.
