Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - New on sunrise out of Owensboro, police say a juvenile is in jail after they threatened to commit a school shooting.

Breaking overnight, three people are dead after gunfire erupted Wednesday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

A night full of clashes and personal attacks as Republican candidates took the debate stage, fighting for a presidential future.

Thursday marks two months since the war between Israel and Hamas started.

Meanwhile hundreds of people across the world continue to push for a permanent ceasefire.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.