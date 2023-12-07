Thunderbolts showing positive signs, after slow start to season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team is starting to flash some positive signs, after a slow start. The Bolts got just one win in their first 11 games, but since then, they have won two out of their last three, including last Saturday’s 4-2 win over Roanoke.

Their early season struggles were a combination of things. For one, opponents averaged nearly 4 goals per game against the Bolts, thru their first 14 games. Secondly, this is a much younger and different roster than last year’s, as only five players on this year’s team, played for the Bolts last season.

“It takes time to come together. Chemistry isn’t something that just happens overnight, right, so the familiar faces that have been around, it’s on us to bring these guys together and show them how the Evansville Thunderbolts play,” said Bolts’ winger, Scott Kirton. “We’ve been trying to do that the best we can, so I think we’re starting to see it’s coming around. As a group collectively, that’s probably been our biggest weakness is our defensive game, so we’re starting to figure that out.”

“It’s a five-man thing down low in your end, so if you get scored upon, it’s not one guys fault. Hockey’s a game of mistakes, so if one guy messes up, you have four other guys who are supposed to try and recover and help you out because no one’s perfect in this game,” said Thunderbolts’ defenseman Michael Greco. “I think we’re doing everything right right now at practice and outside of the rink too. We’re gelling as a team, we’re hanging out, having fun. I think it’s going to translate to our game, as you saw on the weekend -- two great performances by our team.” The Bolts return to the ice Friday night, at Peoria, and then they host the Rivermen, on Saturday.

