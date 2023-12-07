Birthday Club
Several First Ave. businesses hit with fake $20′s

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At least half a dozen businesses in Evansville reported people using fake $20 bills Wednesday.

Most of them were on First Avenue.

We talked to employees at Dairy Queen who say two men came in a separate times and ordered ice cream cones.

The suspects were trying to get back as much real change as possible.

Suspect passes fake $20 at Dairy Queen
Suspect passes fake $20 at Dairy Queen(Dairy Queen)

We’re told workers at AutoZone were hit, and started warning other businesses in the area.

The trouble is, even if you are looking for them, the fake ones look very similar.

Real $20 on top, Fake $20 on bottom
Real $20 on top, Fake $20 on bottom(WFIE)

Jordan Yaney is working on this story. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

