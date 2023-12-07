Owensboro leaders discuss homelessness

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, leaders came together Thursday morning to shine light on an important community issue.

Owensboro Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Rooster Booster breakfast, and the first ever “Our Chamber Has Heart Non-Profit Fair” shortly after.

At the meeting there was a panel discussion on local homelessness and citywide efforts to combat the issue.

Leaders from local shelters and community centers were on the panel.

Harry Pedigo, of St. Benedicts Homeless Shelter, says homelessness has increased in the city due to a lack of affordable housing.

“Where a person may only experience homelessness for two to three months, now it’s a year or two because they’re waiting for housing to come available. A lot of the housing that’s income driven or income based, they have two or three years wait lists,” said Pedigo.

Pedigo encourages people to donate their time or money to local shelters.

