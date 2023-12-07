Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Owensboro leaders discuss homelessness

Owensboro leaders discuss homelessness
By Bernado Malone
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, leaders came together Thursday morning to shine light on an important community issue.

Owensboro Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Rooster Booster breakfast, and the first ever “Our Chamber Has Heart Non-Profit Fair” shortly after.

At the meeting there was a panel discussion on local homelessness and citywide efforts to combat the issue.

Leaders from local shelters and community centers were on the panel.

Harry Pedigo, of St. Benedicts Homeless Shelter, says homelessness has increased in the city due to a lack of affordable housing.

“Where a person may only experience homelessness for two to three months, now it’s a year or two because they’re waiting for housing to come available. A lot of the housing that’s income driven or income based, they have two or three years wait lists,” said Pedigo.

Pedigo encourages people to donate their time or money to local shelters.

Pedigo says if you want to get involved in local shelters, you can donate your time or monetary

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hartford Kentucky Police Chief Brent Lindsey
Hartford Ky. Police Chief arrested on sex abuse, voyeurism charges
51-year-old Scott Hunt
Affidavit: Former employee arrested for hacking Vanderburgh Co. Assessor website
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Man killed after being hit by vehicle outside Walmart identified
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Providence Fire Chief dies after 23 years of service
Robert L. Ballard, 56, Evansville (Source: VCSO)
Vanderburgh Co. murder suspect deemed not competent to stand trial

Latest News

Armed Robbery Suspect
‘Armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect at large in Ohio County
Bridge replacement between Perry and Spencer Counties
Bridge replacement underway between Perry and Spencer Counties
Real $20 on top, Fake $20 on bottom
Several First Ave. businesses hit with fake $20′s
Owensboro leaders discuss homelessness
Owensboro leaders discuss homelessness