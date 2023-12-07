Owensboro chamber officials encouraging local leaders to get involved

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce held its first ever “Our Chamber Has Heart Non-Profit Fair” this morning.

It took place right after the chamber’s breakfast meeting at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Chamber officials say around 40 non-profits were there.

They tell us it was aimed at getting local business leaders involved in projects.

Chamber of Commerce president Candace Castlen Brake says it’s important for people to get involved with those organizations.

“We know that communities that are healthy, communities that’s thriving economically around our country are those who have a lot of opportunities for people to connect with other folks,” she explains. “So, we feel like it’s important today to give people the opportunity to find out what non-profit may need their talents, may need their time and may need their treasures.”

Officials say they plan on doing the resource fair again next year.

